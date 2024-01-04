Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

