Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.