Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $475.04 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $540.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

