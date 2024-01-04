NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $255.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day moving average of $240.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.