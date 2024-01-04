NorthRock Partners LLC Has $585,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 161.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $214.79 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

