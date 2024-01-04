NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $617.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

