NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 514 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $410.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $414.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.91. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,823 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

