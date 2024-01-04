NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

