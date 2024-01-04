NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

