NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

