Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.75. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 92,200 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nextdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,918 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 87.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

