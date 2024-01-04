Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.77. 122,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

