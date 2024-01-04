Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys 3,295 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,327 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

