Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 808 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PEP stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

