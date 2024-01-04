Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.19

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 9004381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -496.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

