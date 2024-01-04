Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $9.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,842,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,996. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

