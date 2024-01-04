Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Stryker by 24.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.9% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Stryker stock opened at $293.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.31. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

