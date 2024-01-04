Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $917.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $802.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $923.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

