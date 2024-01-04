Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

