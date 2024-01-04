Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

BLK stock opened at $784.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $730.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.50. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

