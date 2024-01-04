Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 700 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $552.59 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

