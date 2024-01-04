Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 12,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $217,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $238.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.15.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

