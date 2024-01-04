Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,300 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SHW opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

