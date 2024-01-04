Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,033,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Micron Technology worth $777,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,664 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

