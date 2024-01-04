MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 85.1% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $34.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,534.37. 101,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $818.01 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,500.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,340.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

