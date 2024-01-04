McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $296.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day moving average is $280.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

