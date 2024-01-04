Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 62,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Maverix Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,288,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 596,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

