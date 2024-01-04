Massachusetts Wealth Management Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 516,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

