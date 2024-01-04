Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases 600 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.14. 1,430,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,028. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

