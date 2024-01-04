Massachusetts Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.91. 11,826,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,468,086. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

