Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys 350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.36. 1,018,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,403. The firm has a market cap of $426.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.