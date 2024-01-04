Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.00

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 296858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.41. The stock has a market cap of £189.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

