Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 224,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,517. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.