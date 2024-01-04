Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,943,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $44.28.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.