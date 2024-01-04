Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

