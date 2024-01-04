Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $233.69. 1,252,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,711. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.46 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average of $221.31.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 takeaways from the first day of trading in 2024
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel stock: Analysts are expecting multi-year highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.