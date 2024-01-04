Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.01. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

