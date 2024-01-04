Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.53. 3,331,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,168. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

