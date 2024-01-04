Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

