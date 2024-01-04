Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $85,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

