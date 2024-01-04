Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $16.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 3,515,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,156,418. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

