John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HTD opened at $19.25 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $323,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.