Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $1.22 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.11. 54,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,247. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

