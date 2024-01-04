J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.61. 649,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.19. The company has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

