J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

