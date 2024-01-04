J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 165,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. 353,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,719. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

