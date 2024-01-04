J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.55. The stock had a trading volume of 212,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,943. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.