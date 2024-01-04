iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.86

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 81120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $832.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.