iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.74

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 2839141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

