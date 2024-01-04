iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,821. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

